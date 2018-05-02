CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police investigate after woman taken to hospital with gunshot wound
Published Wednesday, May 2, 2018 7:44AM MDT
Police are investigating after a woman was found with a gunshot wound at a downtown building on Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of 1 Street S.E. at about 5:00 a.m.
Police say a woman suffered a gunshot wound to her abdomen and she was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.
Officials say there is no risk to the public and police are investigating.
