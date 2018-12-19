CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police investigate armed robbery at southeast convenience store
Police were called to the Circle K, located at 9906 Fairmount Dr S.E., on Wednesday morning for a robbery.
Published Wednesday, December 19, 2018 8:40AM MST
Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Circle K in the city’s southeast that happened early Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to the store in the 9900 block of Fairmount Drive S.E. at about 1:00 a.m. for reports of a robbery.
It is not clear what, if anything, was taken from the store.
Police confirm that a weapon was involved and the investigation is ongoing.