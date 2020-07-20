LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Lethbridge police are investigating following a Sunday night incident where they were called about an assault that has landed one man in hospital.

On July 19, at approximately 11 p.m., officers were called to the Chinook Regional Hospital on a report of a serious assault.

Hospital staff told police that a male victim had been dropped off at Emergency with injuries they described as visible and serious.

The victim is in stable condition and has been transferred to a Calgary hospital.

It was determined that the male victim was assaulted at a home along the block of Mount Blakiston Road West in Lethbridge.

Investigators are in the process of searching a home in the area and interviewing witnesses as well as others that may be involved.

At this time, police believe the assault was targeted, and there is no known risk to the public.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this assault can reach police directly by calling 403-328-4444.