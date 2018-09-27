CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police investigate assault in city’s southeast
Police surrounded a home on 29A Ave. S.E. for several hours on Wednesday.
Published Thursday, September 27, 2018 9:38AM MDT
A man is recovering in hospital after he was seriously assaulted in the community of Dover on Wednesday morning.
Police responded to a report of an injured man near 29A Avenue S.E. at about 8:00 a.m.
The man was taken to hospital in serious condition.
Police blocked off a home in the area for several hours to talk with a potential suspect.
The person surrendered to police just after 3:00 p.m. and was arrested.
Charges are pending.