A man is in hospital and police are looking for suspects after a fight that took place late Saturday night.

Investigators say they were called to a home in the 700 block of 5 Street S.E. at about 10:00 p.m. for reports of an injured man.

Responding officers found the victim who appeared to have been assaulted as well as a trail of blood that led back to an apartment.

Inside the unit, police found a second victim who had suffered a stab wound to his back.

The victims were taken to hospital for treatment and the circumstances of the assault are still under investigation.