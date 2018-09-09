CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police investigate assault in southeast Calgary
Two people were taken to hospital after an assault that took place late Saturday night.
Published Sunday, September 9, 2018 12:09PM MDT
A man is in hospital and police are looking for suspects after a fight that took place late Saturday night.
Investigators say they were called to a home in the 700 block of 5 Street S.E. at about 10:00 p.m. for reports of an injured man.
Responding officers found the victim who appeared to have been assaulted as well as a trail of blood that led back to an apartment.
Inside the unit, police found a second victim who had suffered a stab wound to his back.
The victims were taken to hospital for treatment and the circumstances of the assault are still under investigation.