One man is in hospital and another is in custody in connection to an assault near an LRT station in the city’s northeast on Friday morning.

Police were called to the Rundle LRT station at about 3:30 a.m. for reports of an assault.

A man was taken to hospital from the scene and another man was taken into custody.

Derek Smith was walking by the LRT Station and called 911 when he came across the bleeding man.

“I looked to my left and I saw a man bleeding. He had blood all around him, his ear was split. He lifted his head up a bit and there was a sweater and we put the sweater as he lifted up his head,” he said.

A bus stop and the ramp to the station are closed and transit riders are being advised to access the station from the west side.

Khristina Sohm-Reinoso takes the bus every day and says the scene is a little unsettling.

“It’s a little freaky. I didn’t expect to see this for sure,” she said. “It’s kind of a bad area.”

#CTRiders due to a police matter, the ramp & bus stop at northbound Rundle station for #Route34 #Route43 and #MAXOrange are closed. You can disembark the bus at Rundlehorn Dr or 26 Av and access the station from the ramp on the west side. pic.twitter.com/ZfsrnDhbKs — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) March 29, 2019

Police are investigating.