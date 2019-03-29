CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police investigate assault near Rundle LRT Station
Police were called to reports of an assault near the Rundle LRT Station on Friday morning.
Published Friday, March 29, 2019 6:37AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, March 29, 2019 7:08AM MDT
One man is in hospital and another is in custody in connection to an assault near an LRT station in the city’s northeast on Friday morning.
Police were called to the Rundle LRT station at about 3:30 a.m. for reports of an assault.
A man was taken to hospital from the scene and another man was taken into custody.
Derek Smith was walking by the LRT Station and called 911 when he came across the bleeding man.
“I looked to my left and I saw a man bleeding. He had blood all around him, his ear was split. He lifted his head up a bit and there was a sweater and we put the sweater as he lifted up his head,” he said.
A bus stop and the ramp to the station are closed and transit riders are being advised to access the station from the west side.
Khristina Sohm-Reinoso takes the bus every day and says the scene is a little unsettling.
“It’s a little freaky. I didn’t expect to see this for sure,” she said. “It’s kind of a bad area.”
Police are investigating.