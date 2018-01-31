CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police investigate crash on highway west of Calgary
Cochrane RCMP were called to a crash on Highway 8, near Range Road 40, on Wednesday, January 31,2018.
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2018 6:45AM MST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 31, 2018 9:22AM MST
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash on Highway 8 and Range Road 40 that impacted traffic in the area for several hours on Wednesday morning.
Police responde to the crash, east of Highway 22, at about 6:00 a.m. and closed both lanes of Highway 8 while crews cleared the debris.
Traffic was affected for a few hours and the roadway has since reopened to motorists.
There is no word yet on injuries or charges.