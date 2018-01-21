Calgary police are speaking with a number of witnesses to figure out what happened at a northeast home that was the target of an early morning home invasion.

Officers were called to the home, in the 500 block of 5 Street N.E. at about 5:15 a.m. for reports of a break and enter.

When they arrived, police say they were told the offender was still in the area, so they began to search the community with help from members of the CPS Canine Unit.

However, as police continued to speak with the residents, they soon became uncooperative.

No suspects were found, but the investigation is still ongoing.