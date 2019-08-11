Calgary police are investigating a shooting that took place behind a popular bar in Beltline early Saturday morning.

Investigators were called to the scene, near 15 Avenue and 8 Street, after several shots were reported at about 2:30 a.m.

Police say the incident took place in a back alley behind the Fire N Ice Bar and one shot reportedly went through the wall of a nearby apartment building.

Officers at the scene found eight shell casings in the alleyway, but there are no reports of any injuries.

Investigators are still working to see if the shooting was targeted.

The investigation is ongoing.