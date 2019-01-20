CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police investigate early morning shooting in Coral Springs
Several bullet holes are seen in the front door of a home in Coral Springs early Sunday morning.
Published Sunday, January 20, 2019 11:07AM MST
Last Updated Sunday, January 20, 2019 5:38PM MST
Calgary police are looking for suspects after shots were fired at a northeast home early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the scene, in the 100 block of Coral Springs Boulevard N.E., at about 3:00 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, they didn’t find any suspects and no one appeared to be injured.
A further investigation discovered a number of bullet holes in the front door of one home and shell casings in the street.
Police are looking for information on any suspects and the investigation is ongoing.