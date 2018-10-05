CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police investigate fatal crash in Taber
Police say that one person has died in a crash in the Town of Taber on Friday afternoon.
Published Friday, October 5, 2018 1:32PM MDT
Investigators say that one person has died in a crash on Friday in the Town of Taber.
Taber police chief Graham Abela confirmed the details with CTV Lethbridge at about 1:00 p.m.
Authorities haven’t released any other details about the incident at this time.
The Town of Taber is located approximately three hours southeast of Calgary.
More to come.