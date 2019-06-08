Calgary police are investigating after one man died in what appears to be a single-vehicle collision on Sarcee Trail S.W.

Authorities were called to the scene at about 4:45 a.m. on Saturday for reports of a vehicle that had crashed into a fence.

Upon arrival, police found a blue, late model Hyundai wedged against a chain-link fence on the east side of Sarcee Trail near Richmond Road.

The driver and sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are trying to determine how the vehicle ended up on the opposite side of the fence from the road because there is no way to access the area.

Traffic in both directions on Sarcee Trail was closed for several hours between Richmond Road and Highway 8 and members of the CPS Traffic Unit continue to investigate.