Police investigate following crash on highway north of Calgary
A van and a dry wall truck collided on a roadway north of Calgary on Monday, January 14, 2019.
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 8:03AM MST
Last Updated Monday, January 14, 2019 9:28AM MST
Emergency crews were called to a crash in the intersection of Highway 772 and Big Hill Springs Road early Monday morning and the roadway has been shut down to traffic.
Firefighters say a van and truck collided on the raodway, north of the city, at about 7:00 a.m.
There is not word yet on injuries or what caused the crash.
The truck ended up on its side on the road and the intersection has been shut down.
Motorists travelling in the area can expect delays.