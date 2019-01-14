Emergency crews were called to a crash in the intersection of Highway 772 and Big Hill Springs Road early Monday morning and the roadway has been shut down to traffic.

Firefighters say a van and truck collided on the raodway, north of the city, at about 7:00 a.m.

There is not word yet on injuries or what caused the crash.

The truck ended up on its side on the road and the intersection has been shut down.

Motorists travelling in the area can expect delays.