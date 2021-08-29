Advertisement
Police investigate multi-vehicle crash near Deerfoot Trail
Published Sunday, August 29, 2021 3:31PM MDT Last Updated Sunday, August 29, 2021 5:28PM MDT
Police say a motorcycle was involved in a crash with two other vehicles on Blackfoot Trail on Sunday afternoon.
Share:
CALGARY -- Officials are investigating after two vehicles and a motorcycle collided Sunday afternoon.
The incident occurred at about 1 p.m. along Blackfoot Trail S.E., near the exit for Deerfoot Trail.
Police tell CTV News that the crash involved two vehicles as well as a motorcycle.
A man in his 40s was taken to hospital in stable but serious condition.
The area was briefly closed to traffic on Sunday afternoon as police investigated.
This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…