CALGARY -- Officials are investigating after two vehicles and a motorcycle collided Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at about 1 p.m. along Blackfoot Trail S.E., near the exit for Deerfoot Trail.

Police tell CTV News that the crash involved two vehicles as well as a motorcycle.

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital in stable but serious condition.

The area was briefly closed to traffic on Sunday afternoon as police investigated.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…