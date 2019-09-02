

CTV News Calgary





Calgary police are looking for suspects, after neighbours reported seeing two vehicles racing through the northeast community of Whitehorn, exchanging gunfire Sunday night.

Police confirm bullet shell casings were found near the intersection of 52 Street and Temple Drive.

They are trying to locate security camera footage that might help identify suspects.

The gunfire took place Sunday at 9 p.m..

Police say they aren’t aware of any serious injuries.