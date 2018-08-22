Investigators are looking for clues at two separate scenes in northeast Calgary after shots rang out early Wednesday morning.

The shootings took place a short distance away from each other.

First, shots rang out in the community of Thorncliffe and when police got to the scene, they found a car along Travis Place N.E. had one of its passenger windows broken and glass was all over the road.

Officials say they were called when a homeowner heard someone try to break into his car.

The man, who spoke to CTV Calgary off-camera and did not want to be identified, said he confronted two men, between 25 and 30 years old, who were trying to steal his car.

The resident chased after them and they suddenly threw the car into reverse to try and hit him.

He dodged the vehicle and that's when they opened fire, firing about seven shots before they drove away in a light grey coloured SUV.

He was not hurt in the attack.

Another incident that occurred just 10 minutes later in the 100 block of 72 Avenue N.E. in the community of Huntington Hills, ended up with at least one bullet punching through a window of a home. It's not know if any more rounds were fired into the building.

There were two people inside at the time of the shooting, but neither of them was hurt.

Police have closed off a section of 72 Avenue for the investigation.

Rachel Contoys, who lives in the Huntington Hills area, said she had gotten up in the morning and suddenly heard two big bangs but didn't think too much about it and it was only when her husband got up later that she understood what happened.

"My husband got up to go to work and he comes out this way to meet with his co-worker and he texted me and said 'I think there was a shooting outside last night.'"

She says that she's never seen something like this before in her neighbourhood.

"I have two kids, so it's pretty scary to know that something like that can happen so close to home," she says. "If it was closer or if there were stray bullets or something, if our kids were just playing downstairs or something, it could have hit very close to home."

Contoys says she is happy living in the community and gets out a lot with her kids, but the gravity of the situation still hits her hard.

Police say they have no leads in either case but are still investigating both shootings as it's believed that the same suspects are involved in both incidents.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org