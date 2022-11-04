Police investigate possible candy tampering in Panorama Hills

Calgary police are investigating reports of possible candy tampering in the community of Panorama Hills.

Wednesday night, a Calgary woman told police she discovered a sewing needle inside a packaged chocolate bar her child got while trick-or-treating in the neighbourhood Monday night.

The woman reported it Thursday to police. The child hadn't eaten the candy and wasn't hurt.

Police believe the child received candy from at least 100 homes and haven't been able to determine where the candy bar came from. They're trying to assess whether it was intentional or not.

As a matter of public service, police recommend the following: Parents should check their children's candy before letting them eat it. Also, check candy wrappers for any holes, tears, openings or any sign that they might have been opened and then re-wrapped.

Throw away candy you don't recognize or think looks suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.