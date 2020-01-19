CALGARY -- Calgary police are on the hunt for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted in her Canyon Meadows home this weekend.

Police say between 11 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday, a woman woke up to find a man she didn't know inside her bedroom.

The man sexually assaulted the woman and left.

Police describe the man as Caucasian with a moustache and short, dark hair.

A dark blue sedan, possibly a Chevrolet, has been identified as a vehicle of interest in the assault. The vehicle was spotted in the area before the sexual assault and police are looking to locate it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.