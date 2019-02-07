Calgary police are looking for two men who were spotted in police uniforms that trying to force their way into a home in Renfrew.

Investigators say that at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, two men were seen banging on the front door of a home in the 1400 block of Renfrew Drive N.E.

Witnesses say the pair were both dressed at police officers and forced their way inside when the occupants answered the door.

The residents then challenged the pair, not believing them to be real police officers, and a brief confrontation took place.

The two men fled the scene shortly afterwards.

Investigators believe it was a random incident.

Police remind citizens that if they are concerned about the validity of a police officer, they are encouraged to ask for identification or call 911 to confirm the officer’s identity.