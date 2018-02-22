The driver of an SUV was transported to hospital on Thursday morning after they lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a large sign along Edmonton Trail.

Emergency crews were called to Edmonton Trail and 8th Avenue N.E. at about 5:00 a.m. for reports of a crash.

The vehicle took out the sign in front of Boogies Burgers and then rolled.

One person was transported to hospital from the scene.

Police are investigating and are looking into whether speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.