One person was sent to hospital after a vehicle crashed into the ditch along Stoney Trail on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Stoney Trail, near 17th Avenue S.E., at about 3:50 a.m. for reports of a collision.

The driver lost control of the vehicle while travelling southbound on the roadway and crashed into the ditch.

One person was taken to hospital and police are looking into whether speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.