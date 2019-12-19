CALGARY -- Calgary police says they are investigating the treatment of children caught on another video by a Twitch user livestreaming a gaming session.

The second video, which involves a man, came to the attention of authorities on Wednesday, the same day police charged a 31-year-old woman with assault on her 14-month-old son after being seen on video roughly handling two young children while playing the video game Fortnite.

Police confirmed to CTV News the woman is linked to the man now being investigated, but wouldn’t say how.

Police are not identifying the woman charged to protect the identities of the children.

In the second video, shared on social media, a man and a woman are apparently heard swearing at a young child, as well as swatting at the youngster’s hand and head, as the video game is underway.

"You should stop crying," the woman can be heard saying. "You're distracting me the whole time!"

The man is also heard using profanity.

"If I can hear you with my hood and headset on, you are talking too f***ing loud."

Police said Wednesday the investigation was ongoing and there could be more charges laid.