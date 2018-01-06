Investigators are working to figure out what led up to a violent assault at a home in northeast Calgary on Saturday morning.

Police say they were called to a home in the 100 block of Anaheim Cresent N.E. at about 7:30 a.m. for reports of an assault.

When they arrived, they found two people suffering from serious injuries. Both were taken to hospital for treatment but their condition is not known at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.