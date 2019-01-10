A serious crash in the eastbound lanes of Stoney Trail prompted police to close a section of the northeast roadway for several hours on Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Stoney Trail N.E., between Metis and Deerfoot Trails, at about 7:40 a.m.

Police say it appears that a tire came off of a transport truck, leading to two separate crashes in both the westbound and eastbound lanes.

The westbound lanes of Stoney Trail and the ramps from Deerfoot Trail onto westbound Stoney Trail have been reopened.

Eastbound Stoney Trail was closed for most of the morning and was reopened just before noon.

Police say two people were injured in the incident and EMS officials say a man was transported to hospital. There is not word yet on the extend of their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.