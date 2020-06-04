CALGARY -- Police are investigating after a woman reported being sexually assaulted while out walking in the northwest community of Edgemont on Tuesday.

The woman was walking in the 200 block of Edgebrook Place N.E. about 7:40 p.m. when she noticed someone on a bike following her.

The suspect approached the woman and asked for directions, then touched the woman sexually before riding away.

He is described as being 173 to 179 centimetres (5-7 to 5-9) tall, in his late teens with a heavy build, brown skin and dark hair.

He was wearing a black jacket, white T-shirt and blue jeans and had a helmet hanging from his handlebars.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.