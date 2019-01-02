Police are appealing to the public for information on a shooting that happened at a downtown nightclub on New Year’s Day.

Emergency crews were called to Vault 17 VIP Lounge, in the 600 block of 10th Avenue S.W., at about 2:50 a.m. Tuesday for reports of shots fired in the parking lot.

Officials say evidence at the scene indicated that a shooting happened there but police were unable to locate any witnesses.

Investigators say they don’t know if anyone was injured in the incident and they are checking CCTV footage from the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TEXT: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org