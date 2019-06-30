Police investigate shooting on Stoney Trail
There is no word on any suspects in a shooting that took place in northeast Calgary on Saturday afternoon.
Published Sunday, June 30, 2019 11:05AM MDT
Calgary police are investigating after one person suffered minor injuries in a shooting on Saturday afternoon.
Officers were called to the scene, near Stoney Trail and 96 Avenue N.E., at about 4 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
The victim was found with minor injuries.
Investigators have few details about what happened and there is also no information on any suspects.
This is a developing story and we will have more details when they come in...