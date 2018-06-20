Police have blocked off a scene in southeast Calgary after a man was injured in a shooting at around noon on Wednesday.

Officials say a man was taken to Foothills Hospital in stable condition after he was shot near a home in 4600 block of Forman Crescent S.E.

Investigators are looking for suspects in connection with the incident.

One man who lives in the area said that he isn't sure what happened at all and he didn't hear anything at all because he was inside at the time.

"This one Asian guy, he was in a vehicle. The doors were both wide open and he was way off down the street. A cop showed up in a little maroon undercover thing and then, 'boom' all this stuff showed up," said the man, who only went by Chad.

He said that he only saw someone being loaded into the back of an ambulance but wasn't sure if he'd been injured or how badly.

More to come.