    • Police investigate southeast Calgary stabbing

    A person was stabbed in southeast Calgary on Thursday.

    The incident occurred at Third Street and Sixth Avenue S.E., just after 5 p.m.

    The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

    At the last update, no one had been arrested.

