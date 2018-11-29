CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police investigate stabbing at home in city's northeast
A man was stabbed at a residence along 2 Avenue N.E. on Thursday, November 29, 2018.
Published Thursday, November 29, 2018 7:39AM MST
A man in his 50s was taken to hospital on Thursday morning after he was stabbed at a home in the Crescent Heights area.
Emergency crews were called to a residence in the 400 block of 2 Avenue N.E. at about 2:00 a.m.
A man was taken to hospital and police say he suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries.
A woman, who is known to police, was taken into custody and police are investigating.