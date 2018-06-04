

CTV Calgary Staff





Police are investigating a stabbing at a residence in the city’s southwest on Sunday evening that sent one man to hospital.

Emergency crews responded to an apartment building at about 8:00 p.m. for reports of an altercation.

A man was stabbed and taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition and another person was taken into custody.

Investigators say the two people involved are known to each other.

Police are investigating.