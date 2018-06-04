CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police investigate stabbing in city’s southwest
Emergency crews responded to a stabbing at a residential building in the city's southwest on Sunday, June 3, 2018.
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Monday, June 4, 2018 7:18AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, June 4, 2018 7:19AM MDT
Police are investigating a stabbing at a residence in the city’s southwest on Sunday evening that sent one man to hospital.
Emergency crews responded to an apartment building at about 8:00 p.m. for reports of an altercation.
A man was stabbed and taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition and another person was taken into custody.
Investigators say the two people involved are known to each other.
Police are investigating.