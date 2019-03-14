CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police investigate stabbing in city’s southwest
Police were called to a stabbing along 11 Avenue SW on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Published Thursday, March 14, 2019 10:31AM MDT
A man was taken to hospital in serious condition after a stabbing in the southwest early Thursday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the 1900 block of 11 Avenue S.W. just after midnight.
A man in his 50s was stabbed in the leg and back and was transported to Foothills Hospital.
Another man was arrested and police say charges are pending.