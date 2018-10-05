A man was taken to hospital after he was stabbed outside the Dashmesh Culture Centre early Friday morning and police are now looking for two suspects.

Emergency crews were called to the centre in the100 block of Martindale Blvd N.E. at about 3:00 a.m.

Police say a man in his 20s was pepper sprayed, robbed and stabbed.

He was taken to hospital by EMS.

Police are investigating and are now searching for two suspects.