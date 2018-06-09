Members of the CPS Homicide Unit are at a home in northeast Calgary on Saturday, investigating the suspicious death of a man.

Police were called to the home, in the 0-100 block of Margate Place N.E. at about 1:30 a.m. following reports of a disturbance.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 40s in medical distress.

The victim was taken to hospital in serious, life threatening condition but he later died.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Monday to confirm his identity and cause of death.

"I thought it would be the other end of the block," said Mac, a man who lives on the street. "This happens everywhere and who can tell."

He says that the incident made it pretty busy in the community.

"It was congested with news reporters and a lot of police. It was a surprise, really."

Another man who lives next door says he came home to see police everywhere in the neighbourhood.

"There was like six or seven cop cars and I asked one of the cops what was going on and they told me that someone got stabbed at this house," said Majed Meghamas.

He says that given the neighbourhood, it's no surprise to hear about violence but it's still concerning.

"You kind of get startled to know that it's right beside you, you know? You kind of get scared."

Meghamas says that he doesn't know who lives there because it's a rental and maybe people come and go from it.

Police have not released any details on arrests or suspects in the case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit tip line at 403-428-8877 or the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org