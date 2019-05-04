Police have arrested a woman after a man died inside a home in the northeast community of Rundle on Friday night.

Officers were called to the home, in the 4900 block of Rundlewood Road N.E., at about 10:30 p.m. for reports of an assault.

A man in his 40s was found at the scene in medical distress, but was later declared dead by EMS at the scene.

Police arrested a woman in her 50s who was inside the home when the incident took place.

Investigators believe the incident is a domestic dispute and are not looking for any other suspects.

A man who lives in the area says the couple moved into the home about six months ago and found they had a rocky relationship.

"A lot of things happened. They argued and they made the neighbourhood sound like it's a little bit violent to me," he says. "Cops came like four times here already."

He is also worried about how the incident will affect how people view living in the northeast.

"The northeast is not like that. Yes, a lot of new faces, a lot of different cultures are here and that's the nice thing about it; all different cultures, all different kids. But this is going to stop if it keeps going like that."

An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Monday and no further information is available at this time.