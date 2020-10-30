CALGARY -- Police are investigating a suspicious death in the southeast community of Copperfield.

Few details are available but emergency crews were called to a home in the 100 block of Copperpond Common S.E. just after 1 p.m. Friday

A man reported finding his friend deceased inside the home.

An autopsy is scheduled for next week.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.