Advertisement
Police investigate suspicious death in southeast Calgary
Published Friday, October 30, 2020 6:15PM MDT
Police are investigating after a man reported finding a friend deceased in a home in Copperfield. (File photo)
CALGARY -- Police are investigating a suspicious death in the southeast community of Copperfield.
Few details are available but emergency crews were called to a home in the 100 block of Copperpond Common S.E. just after 1 p.m. Friday
A man reported finding his friend deceased inside the home.
An autopsy is scheduled for next week.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.