Calgary police have taken over the investigation into an early morning fire that broke out inside a fourplex in the city’s north end.

Fire crews were called to the scene, on Centre Street N. near 34 Avenue N.W., for reports of a fire on the third floor of the building.

When they arrived, they discovered a small fire inside a bedroom and quickly snuffed it out.

Officials say the two residents who live at the unit fled the scene before firefighters got there and haven’t been seen since.

The people who live at the other three units in the building all managed to get out safely and were able to return home once crews cleared the scene.

The CPS Arson Unit is now investigating the cause of the fire.