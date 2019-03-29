A downtown Calgary office building was evacauted for a short time Friday morning as police investigated a suspicioius package.

Emergency crews were called just before 10 a.m. to the building in the 1000 block of 7th Avenue S.W., which is home to Nova Chemicals.

LRT service was shut down along 7th Avenue but resumed just after 12:30 p.m.

The incident came one day after RCMP investigated a threat at the Nova Chemicals Joffre Site, east of Red Deer.

“We are cooperating fully with the RCMP who have taken the appropriate actions and are conducting an investigation to determine the validity of the threat and ensure the safety of site employees and area residents,” the company said in a statement.

“Police resources are in place at the site and will remain in the area to confirm the property is safe.”

Calgary police would not confirm if the two incidents are related.