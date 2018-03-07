CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police investigate threat made on social media to public place in Calgary or Cochrane
Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018 11:59AM MST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 7, 2018 1:55PM MST
Calgary police are looking into a report of a threat that was posted to social media that talked about shooting up a public place in Calgary or Cochrane.
Police say the message “Shoot a Public Place” was posted to a Facebook account but that there is no direct threat to a specific location.
RCMP officers are talking with schools in the Cochrane area and police say they are taking the complaint very seriously.
Social Media Threats.— Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) March 7, 2018
We are aware of comments made today through various social media groups and are conducting several lines of inquiries.
We continue to work with #Cochrane @RCMPAlberta however, we are confident the situation poses NO imminent risk. #YYC #Calgary #Airdrie
RCMP have turned the investigation over to Calgary police and say the threats originated in Calgary.