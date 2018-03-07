Calgary police are looking into a report of a threat that was posted to social media that talked about shooting up a public place in Calgary or Cochrane.

Police say the message “Shoot a Public Place” was posted to a Facebook account but that there is no direct threat to a specific location.

RCMP officers are talking with schools in the Cochrane area and police say they are taking the complaint very seriously.

Social Media Threats.



We are aware of comments made today through various social media groups and are conducting several lines of inquiries.



We continue to work with #Cochrane @RCMPAlberta however, we are confident the situation poses NO imminent risk. #YYC #Calgary #Airdrie — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) March 7, 2018

RCMP have turned the investigation over to Calgary police and say the threats originated in Calgary.