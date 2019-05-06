

CTV Calgary Staff





Police are investigating a pair of unrelated shootings in northeast Calgary late Sunday, one at a home and the other at a community hall while a concert was underway inside.

The first happened about 10:30 p.m. when several shots were fired at a home in the 400 block of Pinehill Road N.E.

Police recovered a number of shotgun and rifle casings from the scene and say two suspects have been identified but not arrested.

Bullet holes could be seen in a window of the home.

The second shooting happened just before midnight at the Magnolia Community Club in the 5000 block of Falconridge Blvd. N.E. while a concert was underway inside.

Multiple shots were fired in the parking lot, while marked police units were on scene. Officers had been patrolling the area as they were concerned about the possibility of violence.

No injuries were reported and police continue to investigate.

People at the Magnolia didn’t have much to say to us regarding the shooting @CTVCalgary #yyc #shooting pic.twitter.com/yFlwKDShJP — Kathy Le (@CTVKathyLe) May 6, 2019

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.