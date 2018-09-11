Police are investigating a crash that closed down part of Elbow Drive to traffic on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the crash in the intersection of Elbow Drive and 68th Avenue S.W. just before 6:00 a.m.

The southbound lanes of Elbow Drive, from Glenmore Trail to 69 Avenue S.W., were closed for about 30 minutes.

Firefighters had to extricate the driver of one of the vehicles and they were transported from the scene to hospital by EMS.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.