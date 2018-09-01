Police are investigating after a vehicle was found sunk inside a pond in the southeast community of Auburn Bay early Saturday morning.

Crews say they responded to the scene, at Auburn Bay Lake, on Saturday morning and found a vehicle submerged in the water.

Witnesses say that at about 3:45 a.m., a man crashed through a fence and drove the vehicle into the lake, then got out and ran away.

Members of the Calgary Fire Department went into the water to search the vehicle, but no one else was found inside.

Calgary police are in the process of contacting the registered owner of the vehicle.

There are no charges at this time and no one has been arrested.