Police investigating after deceased male discovered

Calgary police are investigating after a deceased male was discovered Saturday night.

An EMS spokesperson confirmed to CTV News that a call came in at 9:15 p.m. Saturday about an incident on the 2200 block of 12 Avenue N.W.

EMS discovered an injured man in his mid-30s and transported him to hospital.

EMS also found a deceased male in a second, unidentified location.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.