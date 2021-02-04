CALGARY -- Police are investigating reports of a firearm being discharged outside Forest Lawn High School Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the call around 1:45 p.m. Thursday of a firearm being discharged outside the school, causing minor property damage, according to a CPS spokesperson.

Three unknown offenders fled the scene.

No one was injured.

Police remain on scene, speaking with witnesses and trying to determine suspect descriptions.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tipsters can contact Calgary Crimestoppers or call 1-800-222-8477.