Police investigating after pedestrian struck in downtown Calgary
One person is in hospital after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon downtown.
The incident took place around 1:20 p.m. when police received calls about a collision between a pedestrian and vehicle at the intersection of 11th Street S.W. and 11 Avenue S.W.
Police confirm that the pedestrian was transported to hospital in non life-threatening condition.
The investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.
This is a developing story…
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Powerful blast at Havana hotel kills at least 9, injures 40
A powerful explosion apparently caused by a natural gas leak Friday killed at least nine people and injured 40 when it blew away outer walls from a luxury hotel in the heart of Cuba's capital.
Fatal crash leads to questions: Why were 2 men wanted in murder plots on the same plane?
A plane crash in Ontario that killed an alleged hit man also claimed the life of a man believed to be linked to a separate murder plot.
Abortion is legal in Canada. But is it accessible?
There is a renewed conversation about abortion accessibility and rights for women in Canada after a leaked draft showed that Supreme Court justices are preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade abortion rights in the United States. However, decriminalization of abortion has not ensured abortion equity or necessarily improved access, experts say.
IKEA Canada confirms data breach involving personal information of approximately 95,000 customers
IKEA says that it has notified Canada’s privacy watchdog following a data breach involving the personal information of approximately 95,000 customers.
Canadian defence minister was briefed on UFOs ahead of U.S. intel report
Documents obtained through an access to information request show how former Canadian defence minister Harjit Sajjan received a June 2021 briefing on UFOs.
Windsor, Ont. man charged with contributing to terrorist activity
A Windsor, Ont. man is charged with participating in or contributing to the activity of a terrorist group, according to the RCMP.
Dozens more civilians rescued from Ukrainian steel plant
Dozens more civilians were rescued Friday from the tunnels under the besieged steel plant where Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol have been making their last stand to prevent Moscow's complete takeover of the strategically important port city.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Goodwill find in Texas turns out to be ancient Roman bust
A marble bust that a Texas woman bought for about $35 from a Goodwill store is temporarily on display at a San Antonio museum after experts determined it was a centuries-old sculpture missing from Germany since World War II.
Edmonton
-
'It's their arena': Kings hold onto nets, keep lights off until exact moment Oilers skate starts
The Edmonton Oilers had a few laughs after their morning skate in Los Angeles Friday, following some apparent "game within the game" antics at Crypto.com arena.
-
Garth Brooks sells out 61,000 Edmonton tickets in 45 minutes
Country music star Garth Brooks sold out his June concert at Commonwealth Stadium in less than an hour Friday morning, leaving fans to share both stories of excitement and disappointment.
-
Oilers take long route from Edmonton to L.A., avoiding COVID-19 testing
Instead of taking a charter flight directly to California, the club opted to fly to Vancouver after their Game 2 win on Wednesday, spend the night in a hotel, then bus over the border on Thursday morning before flying from Bellingham, Wash., to California.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Remains of missing woman Chelsea Poorman found outside Vancouver home
The search for Chelsea Poorman, a young Indigenous woman who disappeared back in 2020, has ended in tragedy after her remains were found outside a vacant home in Vancouver's Shaughnessy neighbourhood.
-
Victim of fatal Olympic Village stabbing identified
Vancouver police have publicly identified the 51-year-old woman who was stabbed to death in the city's Olympic Village neighbourhood over the weekend.
-
Drug alert issued in B.C. city over high risk of fatal overdose
A B.C. health authority issued a warning Friday after a drug tested in one city showed a high level of fentanyl.
Atlantic
-
Prince Edward Island lifts COVID-19 mask mandate for most public indoor places
Masks are no longer required in most indoor public places in Prince Edward Island. Chief medical officer of health, Dr. Heather Morrison, says she still strongly recommends that residents keep masking, especially in places where physical distancing can't be maintained.
-
Halifax police launch special tip line to report gun violence after shootings
Halifax Regional Police have launched a tip line specifically designed for people to share information on violent crime within the community.
-
Nova Scotia announces $19.3 million to help two largest airports attract new routes
Nova Scotia's two largest airports are getting $19.3 million in provincial funding to attract new airline routes.
Vancouver Island
-
Driver in caught-on-camera Victoria hit-and-run facing charges, police say
Victoria police say the driver in a hit-and-run crash caught on camera in the city last year has been identified and charged.
-
West Coast Trail hiker airlifted to hospital in Victoria with serious injuries
A hiker was airlifted to hospital in Victoria on Tuesday after suffering serious injuries on the West Coast Trail.
-
Stolen bike trailer found in Victoria
A Victoria woman whose bike trailer was stolen this week, dealing a "devastating loss" to her son with special needs, says the trailer has been recovered.
Toronto
-
IKEA Canada confirms data breach involving personal information of approximately 95,000 customers
IKEA says that it has notified Canada’s privacy watchdog following a data breach involving the personal information of approximately 95,000 customers.
-
Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard turned into 'monster' in hotel room, woman testifies
A young woman is testifying that Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard turned into a 'monster' after bringing her to his hotel room when she was 16.
-
No plans to raise GO, UP Express fares amid rising fuel costs, Metrolinx spokesperson says
Metrolinx is not planning to raise GO fare prices anytime soon amid rising fuel costs, the company’s chief spokesperson says.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating after video shows two young men assaulting man holding Israel flag
Authorities are investigating after video surfaced on social media showing an elderly man holding a flag of Israel and being accosted and assaulted by two young men while walking from an Israel Independence rally on Thursday.
-
Victim in viral video of Montreal police violence was Black; rights group files complaints
After putting at least one officer under internal investigation last week over a disturbing viral video, Montreal police face an external challenge -- from the Black Coalition of Quebec, after it came to light the victim was a Black man from Senegal.
-
'The most selfish thing we can do,' say Quebec experts? Push for global vaccine equity
Politicians 'need to hear [that] average Canadians are truly worried that if this inequity continues, we will be battling another horrible Sigma or some other bad variant in the coming months,' one expert said. 'We sink or swim as humankind.'
Ottawa
-
Crane operators strike halts construction on Ottawa's new main library, could impact LRT project
A strike by crane and heavy equipment operators has shutdown construction on Ottawa's new $334 million central library at LeBreton Flats, and could potentially impact work on Stage 2 of the Light Rail Transit project.
-
Nearly 50 per cent of Ottawa residents working from home
Statistics Canada says 45.8 per cent of Ottawa employees were working either partly or exclusively from home last month, including federal public servants.
-
Gas prices reach record high in Ottawa
An industry analyst says there is no relief at the pumps in sight for motorists, with prices expected to rise to at least $2 a litre over the next two weeks.
Kitchener
-
Former Waterloo region teacher launches $1.75M lawsuit against WRDSB
A Waterloo region teacher who was removed from a public school board meeting in January after her comments were deemed transphobic by the chair is now suing the board.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease in Waterloo region
The number of people in Waterloo region hospitals with COVID-19 has fallen by nine in the last week. That’s according to the region’s COVID-19 dashboard which shows 51 hospitalizations on Friday. Five of those patients are in ICU.
-
Gas prices in Waterloo region top $1.90
Ontario motorists saw another record rise at the pumps Friday morning – and at least one industry analyst thinks things are going to get “lot more painful for drivers” over the coming weeks.
Saskatoon
-
'I don’t think we’re in a state of worry yet': Sask. farmers reporting slower than average start to seeding
Producers throughout Saskatchewan are facing delayed seeding due to cooler temperatures and an early spring snowstorm, according to the province’s first crop report of 2022.
-
Sales ease, but low supply drives home prices to record highs in Saskatoon
Home sales in Saskatoon have slowed, but home prices continue to rise reaching record highs, according to the latest report from the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA).
-
Cache of weapons seized by Saskatoon police following eight-month investigation
A 23-year-old man is facing numerous charges following an eight-month investigation by Saskatoon police into trafficking of guns and drugs.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury councillor shares skin cancer story
The Canadian Dermatology Association has an important reminder for Canadians about how to protect themselves and their families from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet radiation exposure that can cause skin cancer through Sun Awareness Month throughout May.
-
Sudbury's Vale mine inks nickel deal with Tesla
Northern Ontario mining giant Vale has confirmed it has signed a long-term contract to supply Tesla with Class 1 nickel for its electric vehicles.
-
Rising diesel costs hurting truckers
With diesel fuel hovering around the $2.50 mark in the north, business owners say it’s getting tougher to keep costs in line week to week.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba patient died after going to a closed ER and being turned away: critical incident report
A new report from Manitoba Health that looks at critical incidents in the health-care system shows 35 instances where people died while receiving care, one of which saw a person die after an emergency department was closed and they were turned away.
-
Police searching for suspects after man stabbed and car stolen
A man is in hospital after police say he was stabbed in an alleged carjacking.
-
IKEA Canada confirms data breach involving personal information of approximately 95,000 customers
IKEA says that it has notified Canada’s privacy watchdog following a data breach involving the personal information of approximately 95,000 customers.
Regina
-
Sask. woman not satisfied with investigation into alleged racial discrimination at a Regina Walmart
A woman who alleges she was discriminated against due to her race at a Regina Walmart is not satisfied with the findings of an investigation into the incident.
-
'Keeps the mind active': How a 93-year-old World War II veteran found a new passion for design
A 93-year-old World War II veteran is the talk of his retirement home because of his talent for creating.
-
RCMP renew calls for help finding Weyburn woman missing since December
RCMP are once again asking residents in southeast Saskatchewan to be on the lookout for 77-year-old Frances Gazeley.