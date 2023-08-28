Police investigating crash on Memorial Drive
A man is in hospital after a crash in northeast Calgary and police say alcohol may have been a factor.
Before 5 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Memorial Drive near Madigan Drive N.E.
A man was the only person in the vehicle. He was later taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
Police say it's possible he may have been impaired.
They are investigating.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Crews prepare for more difficult weather as heat soars in the Northwest Territories
Heat and wind are adding pressure to crews in the Northwest Territories where fires continue to inch closer to communities. Here's the latest.
Franklin now first 'major hurricane' of 2023 Atlantic season
The National Hurricane Center says Franklin has become the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season. The latest map now shows the hurricane south of Nova Scotia by early Thursday with maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h.
Son stolen at birth hugs Chilean mother for first time in 42 years
A Chilean family was ripped apart 42 years ago after hospital workers took Maria Angelica Gonzalez' son from her arms right after birth and later told her he had died. Now, she was meeting him face-to-face at her home in Valdivia, Chile.
Quebec man was arrested for harassing his spouse days before killing their children: source
The Quebec man believed to have killed his two young children before taking his own life on Saturday had been recently arrested for harassing his spouse, CTV News has learned.
U.K. flights are being delayed and cancelled as a 'technical issue' hits air traffic control
Thousands of air travellers faced delays on Monday after Britain's air traffic control system was hit by a breakdown that slowed takeoffs and landings.
Florida Gov. Ron Desantis booed at vigil as hundreds mourn more racist killings
Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at prayer vigils and in church, in frustration and exhaustion, to mourn yet another racist attack in America: this one the killing of three Black people in Florida at the hands of a white, 21-year-old man who authorities say left behind white supremacist ramblings that read like 'the diary of a madman.'
Unifor autoworkers overwhelmingly vote to authorize strikes at GM, Ford, Stellantis
Workers at a trio of major automakers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of allowing their union to call a strike if bargaining committees can't secure new collective agreements in the coming months.
Jacksonville killings: What we know about the hate crime
A white man wearing a mask and firing a weapon emblazoned with a swastika gunned down three Black people Saturday in what the sheriff described as a racially motivated attack in Jacksonville, Florida. Here's what is known about the killings.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Hurricane Franklin strengthens, what we know about the killing of three Black people in a racist attack in the United States, and the RCMP is warning of scams targeting wildfire evacuees. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Edmonton
-
Elks beat Redblacks 30-20, snap 22-game home losing skid
The Edmonton Elks ended a massive drought and finally got a win at home, defeating the Ottawa Redblacks 30-20 on Sunday.
-
Edmonton woman with dementia missing: police
An Edmonton senior with dementia has not been seen since Sunday night and is being considered missing by police.
-
Man attacked with a machete Saturday at Southgate transit centre, appears to be random: EPS
Edmonton police say a man was attacked with a machete at the Southgate Transit Centre Saturday night.
Vancouver
-
No emergency text alerts? Questions surround lack of fire warnings in Shuswap
A growing number of residents in the North Shuswap area are voicing concerns that that they did not receive emergency text alerts from the AlertReady emergency notification system as an exceptionally aggressive fire swept toward their communities, trapping some while others narrowly escaped with their lives.
-
-
'The absolute wrong direction': Homeless man fined $100 for having cart on DTES sidewalk
The decision to ticket a homeless man for having a cart on the sidewalk is drawing criticism from advocates.
Atlantic
-
-
'Is this the moment?': Country music superstar Keith Urban helps N.S. couple with gender reveal
A Nova Scotia couple that attended this weekend's YQM Festival in Dieppe, N.B., drove home Sunday with memories they will never forget, as well as quite the souvenir.
-
17-year-old dead in collision in New Ross: N.S. RCMP
The Lunenburg District RCMP says they are investigating a collision that took the life of a 17-year-old boy and sent five others to hospital early Sunday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Highway 4 expected to fully reopen next week, but will be closed all day Tuesday
The long-awaited full reopening of Highway 4 is expected to come before the Labour Day long weekend, transportation officials said.
-
The quest for an ancient colossus, in the wild rainforest of B.C.
Experts worry Vancouver Island's ancient red cedar trees may represent the last of the giants as climate change jeopardizes their descendants’ ability to survive the centuries to come.
-
Nisga'a memorial pole to start journey home to B.C. from Scottish museum
A memorial totem pole belonging to members of the Nisga'a Nation in northwestern British Columbia is about to begin its journey home from the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh, where it has been on display for nearly a century.
Toronto
-
'I’m not the mayor': Former Mayor John Tory returns to talk radio
Former Toronto Mayor John Tory returned to the airwaves on Monday morning as a temporary host on NEWSTALK 1010’s Moore in the Morning.
-
Man dead after industrial accident on Brampton jobsite
One man is dead following an industrial accident in Brampton on Monday morning, Peel Regional Police say.
-
TTC investigating system-wide PRESTO fare vending machine outage
The Toronto Transit Commission is investigating a system-wide presto fare vending machine outage.
Montreal
-
Many support staff positions unfilled in Quebec schools, union warns
As Quebec struggles to recruit enough teachers to fill its classrooms ahead of the new school year, a major union is warning that it's proving equally hard to find enough support staff.
-
-
Why young boys are increasingly the targets of 'sextortion' in Canada, according to experts
Experts are raising the alarm over an increase in threats against children based on sexual images, a tactic known as 'sextortion.' Canada's tip line for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children, Cybertip.ca, now receives an average of 10 sextortion reports per day. Within these cases, 91 per cent of victims are male.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa pressing the Ontario, federal governments for new transit funding, Transit Commission chair says
The chair of the Transit Commission says Ottawa is joining other cities in a "full-on" press for transit funding from upper levels of government, as OC Transpo faces ridership challenges and multimillion-dollar deficits.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's where you can see the Stanley Cup in Ottawa today
Las Vegas Golden Knights athletic trainer Mike Muir will bring the Stanley Cup to Frank Ryan Park on Monday afternoon as part of his day with the NHL's biggest prize.
-
Capital Pride Parade draws thousands of people to downtown Ottawa
The streets of downtown Ottawa were filled with rainbow colours, songs and celebrations on a sunny Sunday afternoon, for the annual Capital Pride Parade.
Kitchener
-
Coroner's inquest into death of teen at Ontario school for blind children to begin
A coroner's inquest into the death of a disabled teen who was in the care of an Ontario school for blind children is set to begin today.
-
Weekend crashes close highways in Perth East and Cambridge; one driver suffers life-threatening injuries
Two serious traffic incidents over the weekend slowed down commuters across the region, including a head-on collision in Perth East that closed a highway for more than 12 hours.
-
Kitchener celebrates Stanley Cup visit
The Stanley Cup is continuing its tour around the world, with Kitchener native Nicolas Hague returning home with the cup to celebrate with the community.
Saskatoon
-
Protesters in Saskatoon call on province to reverse parental consent and pronoun policy
A protest took place on Sunday in Saskatoon, uniting concerned citizens against a new policy that would mandate students under the age of sixteen to obtain parental consent before their schools can make changes to their names or pronouns.
-
Special air quality statements in effect for Saskatoon, most of northern Saskatchewan
A wave of smoky conditions is causing special air quality statements across northern and central Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. man ticketed after being caught watching YouTube while driving
A driver in Saskatchewan was ticketed $580 for distracted driving after being caught watching YouTube while behind the wheel.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Manitoba man charged after tractor trailer found down an embankment in northern Ont.
A 54-year-old Manitoba driver has been charged with careless driving in northern Ontario after allegedly driving a tractor trailer off the road on Friday.
-
Winnipeg
-
1,700 MPI workers set to strike Monday: Union
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) employees will be hitting the picket line Monday as negotiations between the public insurer and the Manitoba General Employees Union (MGEU) broke down last week.
-
‘A battle on this issue’: NDP, PCs clash over healthcare
A big campaign promise from the Manitoba NDP party is signalling to experts that healthcare might be the provincial election’s big issue this fall.
-
Liquor Mart employees to return to work as strike ends
All of Manitoba's Liquor marts will be open for business Monday as Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) and its unionized workers have come to a tentative agreement after weeks of strike action.
Regina
-
-
Councillors, MP meet to discuss controversial compost facility near Pilot Butte
Communication is opening up around the proposed compost facility near Pilot Butte – as councillors from the RM of Edenwold, Pilot Butte and a federal MP met to discuss the controversial project.
-
