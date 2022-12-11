Police investigating fatal altercation in northwest Calgary

Police are investigating after a man was found dead Saturday night in northwest Calgary.

Shortly after 9 p.m., an altercation broke out in the 2200 block of 12 Avenue N.W. between two drivers who almost crashed, according to police.

Long-time resident Brad Krizan said he and his kids were in the basement when it happened, then noticed flashing lights when they went upstairs.

“Looked out the window and saw probably eight or nine different police vehicles and, you know, the area taped off,” he said.

On Sunday, blood spatters could be seen in the middle of the road where area residents say the altercation happened.

A neighbour who didn’t want to appear on camera told CTV News an injured man came to their front door asking for help.

They believe he was stabbed, but police haven’t confirmed those details.

An EMS spokesperson said a man in his mid-30s was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Krizan, also president of the Hounsfield Heights and Briar Hills Community Association, said the incident is raising many questions for residents.

“It’s generally a pretty quiet neighbourhood, this is a quiet street, it’s really just local traffic,” he said.

“Safety and security is always a concern for everybody, not just in our community but across the city.”

Police say a second man was discovered a short distance away in the 1500 block of 22A Street N.W. near a vehicle and died at the scene.

A downed light pole could be seen on the front lawn, along with pieces of a car and blood.

Jody Carlson lives two doors down. He wasn’t there at the time but came home to find police surrounding the area.

“It didn’t look like anyone would’ve made it through that … it was just completely smashed in. The front bumper was kind of at the windshield,” he said.

“It just felt kind of scary that something like that had gone on right on my front steps.”

Police said there is no indication the drivers knew each other.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, where investigators hope to determine whether the manner of death was criminal in nature.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play store.