A man was shot and killed outside the Town and Country Motor Hotel in southeast Calgary early on Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the area after reports that two men were in some kind of altercation prior to shots being fired. When police arrived they found the man in his 40s in life-threatening condition. He was taken to hospital where he died.

No suspect is in custody yet but investigators are talking to witnesses and believe it is not a random incident.

The identity of the victim will be released after an autopsy set to happen on Monday.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477