Police investigating hate motivation after online threats made against 2 Calgary Jewish community organizations

A Calgary man has been charged in relation to online threats made against two community organizations last week.

On Sunday, Oct. 29, police were notified about multiple online threats made over social media to two different Jewish community organizations in Calgary.

Following investigation, police believe the social media user created and sent a number of threats using a fake name.

An investigation determined that the owner of the social media account in question lives in Calgary. On Tuesday, a man was arrested and charged.

Mohamad Ghandour, 25, of Calgary was charged with three counts of uttering threats.

Ghandour is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Police are investigating hate motivation as a factor.

"We understand that recent events that have taken place locally in relation to international conflicts have deeply affected Calgarians’ sense of safety across their city," said Calgary police Insp. Keith Hurley. "We want to reassure all affected communities that we take every reported incident seriously, and we remain committed to keeping everyone safe."

"Any threats to individuals or communities, whether online or in person, are fully investigated by the Calgary Police Service (CPS)," said Hurley. "We understand the impact these threats have to Calgarians’ sense of safety in their city and will work diligently to hold people accountable for their actions."