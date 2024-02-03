CALGARY
    • Police investigating shooting and crash in southeast Calgary

    A Jeep with significant damage could be seen crashed on a sidewalk near 42 Avenue S.E. on Feb. 3. (CTV News Calgary) A Jeep with significant damage could be seen crashed on a sidewalk near 42 Avenue S.E. on Feb. 3. (CTV News Calgary)
    Calgary police are investigating after several shots were fired along 42 Avenue S.E.

    The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

    A black Jeep with significant damage could be seen on a sidewalk in the area.

    The Jeep was taped off and appeared to have been hit with at least one bullet.

    One person was taken to hospital. Officers said their injuries were from the crash and not from a bullet.

    Police are looking for a dark-coloured Ford F-150. They believe someone inside was the shooter.

    There's no word yet on the reason behind the attack. Police are investigating if it was targeted or if it was a possible road rage incident.

